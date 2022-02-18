International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 189,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

