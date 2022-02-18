Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -32.34. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

