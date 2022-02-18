Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -32.34. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.
About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.
