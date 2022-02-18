Short Interest in Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Decreases By 28.6%

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

