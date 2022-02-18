Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $101,420.36 and approximately $341.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 180.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.