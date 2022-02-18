Minereum (MNE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,097.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $659,368.22 and approximately $33,097.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00038343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00107304 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,633,519 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

