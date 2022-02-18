MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.29

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.
MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
