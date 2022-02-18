MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.29

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

