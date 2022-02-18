Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 90090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

