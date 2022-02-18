Fractal Price Tops $0.0777 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Fractal has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $55,705.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.26 or 0.06966320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.11 or 0.99717852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003173 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

