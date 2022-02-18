Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Globalstar, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globalstar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 146,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,742. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

