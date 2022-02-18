CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

