Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,725. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.18. Medpace has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.