FY2022 EPS Estimates for iBio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for iBio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18).

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,737.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday.

IBIO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,349. The company has a market cap of $76.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -5.66. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iBio by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iBio by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 914,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iBio by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 357,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iBio by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 116,698 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

