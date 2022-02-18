Morgan Stanley Trims KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price to €83.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($98.86) to €83.00 ($94.32) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

KBCSY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 41,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

