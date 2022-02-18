Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Stock analysts at Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $$34.33 during trading hours on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $37.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

