FY2022 EPS Estimates for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Decreased by Analyst

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMERCO in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $60.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $60.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $594.07. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,747. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.58. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $504.85 and a 52-week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

