Analysts Offer Predictions for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTMO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,248. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.