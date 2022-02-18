United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $40,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

