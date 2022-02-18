Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 210,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,869,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 48,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $210.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

