Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

