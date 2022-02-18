Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 489,729 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 489,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,829,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

