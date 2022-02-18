United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

