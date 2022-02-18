UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,784,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $425,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,979,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.