Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.56 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Altice USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

