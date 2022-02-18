Tiger Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,100 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $199.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

