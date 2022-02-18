975,305 Shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Acquired by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 2,245,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 113,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.33.

ASLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

