Twinbeech Capital LP Has $3.40 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 269.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.11% of AtriCure worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

