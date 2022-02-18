Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Elastic by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

