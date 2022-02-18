Tiger Management L.L.C. Sells 16,700 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Tiger Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75.
In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
