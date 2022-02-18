Tiger Management L.L.C. Sells 16,700 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Tiger Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.