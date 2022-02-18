Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of XT opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

