Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 8,746 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of WM stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

