Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,159 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $565.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 496.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $587.22 and a 200 day moving average of $624.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.