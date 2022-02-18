Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $11,740,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

FRSH stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

