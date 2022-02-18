Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

