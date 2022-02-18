Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.48 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

