TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC opened at $327.72 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.11 and its 200-day moving average is $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

