Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $266.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.59 and its 200-day moving average is $251.55. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

