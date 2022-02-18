TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,609 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

