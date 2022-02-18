TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,087 shares of company stock worth $23,131,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

