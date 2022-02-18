Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.51 and a twelve month high of $290.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.