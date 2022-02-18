Twinbeech Capital LP Has $3.75 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,310,000 after acquiring an additional 301,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 250,103 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $62.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

