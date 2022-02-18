TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 11,936 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

NYSE WFC opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

