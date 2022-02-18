TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $126.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

