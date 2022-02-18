Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 1,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

