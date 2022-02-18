Bank of America Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $156.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

