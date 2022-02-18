AntiMatter 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $270,205.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00107413 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

