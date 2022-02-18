Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

GILT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,305. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

