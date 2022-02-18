Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of XBIO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 47,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,089. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

