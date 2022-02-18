Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Up to $41.64

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $42.99. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

