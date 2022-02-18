Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.50. Sema4 shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,487 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $264,521 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sema4 by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sema4 by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,114 shares during the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

