Collective (CO2) Market Capitalization Tops $167,250.91

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $167,250.91 and $416.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 65.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00107413 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.